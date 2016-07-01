We are honoured to offer this site to provide co-operative support to Not for Profit (non-profit) organisations and charities in New Zealand and those considering establishing such bodies.

The charity (non-profit) sector in NZ is vibrant, diverse and active … but it is a time of change. The advent of the Charities Commission (now Charities Services, a part of the Department of Internal Affairs) in 2005 led to much discussion about not-for-profit organisations and a surge of registrations to become a NZ Registered Charity. The recent introduction of accounting standards by the XRB has generated considerable discussion and interest and the draft Bill to amend the Incorporated Societies Act 1908 has recently been released for discussion and submission.

In June 2016, Statistics NZ stated that Non-profit organisations contribute $6 Billion to the NZ economy

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ) ABOUT NFPs IN NEW ZEALAND

We receive a number of requests for information about non-profit organisations and charities in New Zealand and their organisation etc.

In the hope that it may assist, we provide a number of FAQs (found at right under ‘Posts’ or ‘Archives’) based upon our experience. We wish to stress that not-for-profit.org.nz cannot accept any responsibility for any information provided here. This information is provided in good faith and any errors or omissions are regretted. Please let us know of any errors you find.

As the government information pages change frequently there may be errors in some links. Please advise the webmaster of any mistakes or dead links you note in these pages.

NZ Charities in the News