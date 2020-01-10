News & Information Bites

News and information for, about, and of interest to, NZ nonprofit organisations and charities
Note: Articles are selected for their topicality, for general information, and/or to stimulate thought or discussion. The Linking to an article or website on this page does not represent endorsement (or otherwise) of any views expressed.
The copyright of the sites to which we link is acknowledged.
2020
January
- To Nonprofit, Or Not To Nonprofit, That Is The Question
- Former charity boss spent 271 paid working days on the golf course over four years
2019
December
- Kiwifruit charity cleared after complaint dismissed
- Fred Hollows NZ charts the complexities of payment card compliance
November
- Hepatitis Foundation had ‘excessive’ spending, mismanagement – unpublished report
- Marketing Association and UC Business School team up for charity advice
- Not-for-profits struggling with digital skills shortage
- Destiny Church charities status reinstated after earlier being deregistered
October
- Kiwis are generous but actually not that good about how to give to charity
- We delve into the landscape of philanthropy in NZ to explore this fascinating and ever-changing space
- Family First In Court Of Appeal To Fight Deregistration
- NZ company fined NZ$36,000 for unsolicited messages (NZTA)
- Are the roles of charities and agencies changing when it comes to making social change?
- Hamilton brothers imprisoned for $600k tax, charities fraud
- New court date for Destiny Church over charity deregistration
- String of 7 closures hit NZ rest homes, Mission Bay latest to go, 29 elderly residents out
September
- Strong appetite for investments that deliver social impact
- Governance for good; developing the capability of New Zealand’s $20 billion not-for-profit sector
- Checkout the logical place for charities to target
August
- Diana Clement: Sustainable money management
- Men could learn some lessons on investing from women
- Funding non-profits without strings, do unicorns exist?
July
- Individual giving means a range of values are represented
- Changes needed to ensure charity money goes where it’s meant to
- Where Kiwis donate their money, and why starving children in Africa don’t rate
- Applications open for charities to partner in Auckland’s 2020 Round the Bays
- Poto Williams says new Ministerial position ‘an absolute honour and a privilege’
- Profit with a purpose
- The People’s Report on the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals – 2019
- Wellbeing data for New Zealanders