The Incorporated Societies Act 2022 received Royal Assent on 5 April 2022 and came into force on 6 April. It replaces the 1908 legislation.

Main changes :

10 Members are now required to incorporate (previously 15)

Membership of 10 must be maintained (no previous requirement)

A body corporate which is a member of an Incorporated Society will be treated as the equivalent of 3 members “in some cases”.

A society must have a committee consisting of at least 3 members

A Membership Register must be maintained. The minimum data to be included is specified.

Annual Financial accounts must contain specified information

An Annual Return is required in a manner specified in regulations (unless the society is also a registered NZ Charity in which the requirements of the Charities Act 2005 take precedence)

Every Society must have at least one nominated contact person

Existing societies remain liable to the 1908 Act until re-registering under the 2022 Act or 1 Dec 2025 at the latest.

