Plans to review the Charities Act beginning to take shape

In 2010, the NZ government announced plans to review the Charities Act 2005. These plans were cancelled in 2012 when the functions of the Charities Commission were rolled into the Department of Internal Affairs. Recently, Hon.Peeni Henare, Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector published “A Message from the Minister” in the DIA Charities Services Newsletter February 2018 advising of new plans to review the Charities Act 2005. In this message he wrote:



Kia ora tātou

I am delighted to confirm that initial work to review the Charities Act 2005 is well underway. As Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, reviewing this legislation is my top priority, and I hope to make good progress on the review during this parliamentary term.

The Policy Group within the Department of Internal Affairs is currently discussing initial plans, including draft terms of reference for the review, with a representative group of stakeholders. The review process will be highly consultative and I look forward to engaging with you, and the wider public, once I formally announce the review.

Your engagement and feedback on issues faced will be critical to ensure an effective and fit for purpose Act. I look forward to announcing more details in the next couple of months after discussing it with my Cabinet colleagues.

Heoi anō tāku mō nāianei

Hon Peeni Henare

On an allied matter, a Review of Incorporated Societies legislation has been proceeding for some time. <See this post> Mark von Dadelszen, a Hastings lawyer and author of Law of Societies, 3rd Edition, 2013, has recently published a detailed and thoughtful comment on Reforming Incorporated Society and Charitable Trust Law.