Revision of Incorporated Societies Act 1908

Incorporated Societies Bill – Timeline? The 2019 Update…

RSM have helpfully posted an update to this topic which has been crawling glacially along for 3-4 years!

Our previous post is repeated below.



Original post14 March 2016

Over the past few years, the Law Commission has undertaken a comprehensive review of the Incorporated Societies Act 1908 and has reported to the Government proposing a significant updating of the legislation. The Government has accordingly developed a draft Bill which has been released for public comment and consultation. Along with some background information and links to related information, the draft can be found at: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/business/business-law/incorporated-societies . Submissions on the Bill are sought.

The closing date for submissions is 30 June 2016.



