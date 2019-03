DIA Charities Services are offering charities the opportunity to talk face-to-face with one of their staff about annual reporting or accounting.

30-minute sessions are offered on Thursday 28 March 2019 from 9am to Noon at the Mary Thomas Centre, 3 Gibbons Rd, Takapuna. Spaces are limited and subject to availability.

