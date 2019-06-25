Revision of Incorporated Societies Act 1908 – updated

As previously commented, the Review of the Incorporated Societies Act – commenced in 2012 – is moving glacially through the parliamentary/government process. At the start of May, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs presented a paper to Cabinet which comments on the various submissions and proposals in respect of the Bill and recommends various changes to the draft Bill.

The Cabinet decision has also been released. This includes an invitation to the Minister “to report back to Cabinet with the final text of the draft bill later in 2019, with a view to its introduction to the House.”

The various papers have been released and can be accessed here.

