Modernising the Charities Act 2005 feedback released

In February 2019 the Department of Internal Affairs’ Policy Group released the discussion document Modernising the Charities Act 2005 for public consultation. The discussion document was accompanied by meetings and hui held around New Zealand, which were well-attended by people and organisations from the charitable sector, and those who work with them.

In all, more than 360 submitters shared their views on what works well and what can be improved. The Policy Group received a diverse range of views on how to ensure the Act is fit for purpose and supports charities to meet their obligations.

A summary of submissions is now available on the Department’s website

Next, the Policy Group will work through the issues raised during consultation. The Policy Group will continue to involve the charitable sector throughout this process and no legislative changes will be proposed without further consultation.

Source: DIA Charities December 2019