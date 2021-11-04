Incorporated Societies Bill – Recommendation Published

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee has completed its examination of the Incorporated Societies Bill and recommends to Parliament that it be passed. The Bill will now go the Parliament and ultimately be referred to its second reading. The House will debate the report and vote on the Bill.

Assuming it passes Second Reading the Bill and proposed changes are debated by the “Committee of the House” before its Third and final Reading then, if it passes that reading the Bill is signed by the GIvernore General and enters into law as an Act.

The Bill aims “to put in place a modern framework of basic legal, governance, and accountability obligations for incorporated societies and those who run them.”

Read the Report here and read the Bill here