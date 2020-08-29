WordPress Updates Causing problems?

Published by NFP Editor on

The NFP Website was recently updated to WordPress version 5.5.

In endeavouring to update some of the content it became apparent that while the website was apparently running well, the updating process was damaged. Fortunately we stumbled across a blog post on the WPHost website which suggested a fix to the problem.

Somewhat to our surprise and relief, the fix worked! It appears, in our case, to be a problem with the theme, and one plugin which we subsequently deactivated. If you are running WordPress v5.5 for your nonprofit and are experiencing problems, the WPHost blog may help.  

(NFP Resource is not hosted by WPHost)

Categories: AdministrationResources

Related Posts

charity focus

Institute of Directors launches Not-for-profit governance hub

The NZ Institute of Directors (IoD) has just launched a  ‘for passion and purpose’ not for profit hub that contains a range of useful information.. “More than 50 percent of IoD’s members have a not Read more…

Administration

Policies for governing a non-profit

We have started a new non-profit group and realise that we need to develop some formal policies. Can you point us towards a resource which may help? Platform | Atamira  has published a very useful Read more…

Accounting

DIA CHARITIES offer one-on-one online clinics

One-on-one online clinics available  Charities Services and Hāpai Hapori Community Operations advise that they are holding online one-on-one clinics for charities every Thursday. “Come and talk to our team to get the answers to your Read more…