WordPress Updates Causing problems?

The NFP Website was recently updated to WordPress version 5.5.

In endeavouring to update some of the content it became apparent that while the website was apparently running well, the updating process was damaged. Fortunately we stumbled across a blog post on the WPHost website which suggested a fix to the problem.

Somewhat to our surprise and relief, the fix worked! It appears, in our case, to be a problem with the theme, and one plugin which we subsequently deactivated. If you are running WordPress v5.5 for your nonprofit and are experiencing problems, the WPHost blog may help.

(NFP Resource is not hosted by WPHost)