Winston Churchill Fellowship – Applications Open

Applications for the 2019 Winston Churchill Memorial Trust – NZ Fellowships are now open!

The Fellowships were established in 1965 to help kiwis travel overseas to learn from others and study topics that will advance their occupation, trade, industry, profession or community and benefit New Zealand.

Fellows return to New Zealand with new knowledge, skills, inspiration and networks to share and support development in their field. The Trust encourages a diverse range of applications from across Aotearoa, and note that travel must be undertaken in the 2019 calendar year. To read previous Fellows’ reports, visit the WCMT website.

This year, the Winston Churchill New Zealand China Friendship Society Fellowship will also be awarded. This Fellowship is in partnership with the New Zealand China Friendship Society and offers a specialised fellowship for travel to China to gain knowledge, understanding and experience of Chinese culture and values. It is intended for the benefit of an occupation, trade or profession, or to benefit New Zealand through the creation or deepening of New Zealand-China relations.

For more information about the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust and to apply, please go to: https://www.communitymatters.govt.nz/winston-churchill-memorial-trust-fellowships/

To join the Trust on Facebook, please click: https://www.facebook.com/winstonchurchillmemorialtrustnz/

And, to join the Trust on LinkedIn, head to: https://www.linkedin.com/company/winston-churchill-memorial-trust-nz

