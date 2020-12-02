Webinar – Tier 4 Reporting

Charities Services recently ran a webinar which provided information on the data that Tier 4 charities must provide to Charities Services in their Annual Return every year, and why this is so important.
The webinar (available here) covers:
- annual reporting obligations for Tier 4 registered charities
- the Performance Report and how to use yours to benefit your charity
- how to improve your reporting
- resources available to help you prepare to report
- Q&A session with Charities Services’ staff.