Webinar – Tier 4 Reporting

Charities Services recently ran a webinar which provided information on the data that Tier 4 charities must provide to Charities Services in their Annual Return every year, and why this is so important. 

The webinar (available here) covers:

  • annual reporting obligations for Tier 4 registered charities
  • the Performance Report and how to use yours to benefit your charity
  • how to improve your reporting
  • resources available to help you prepare to report
  • Q&A session with Charities Services’ staff.
