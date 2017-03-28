Charities Services webinar: Introduction to the Statement of Service Performance

Posted on 28 March 2017 by administrator

“The Statement of Service Performance is a non-financial statement required under the new financial reporting standards and it’s important that you know how to use it well. In this webinar we will explain:
·         how to make the Statement of Service Performance work for your charity;
·         what outputs and outcomes are; and
·         how you can use the Statement of Service Performance to celebrate your charity’s successes.”
                                  – DIA Charities Services

Lunchtime Webinar Series – 13 April 2017 at 12.00pm. <More Details and Registration>

