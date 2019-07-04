Volunteers & Drivers sought (Auckland)

Published by NFP Editor on

Seeking Volunteers and Drivers
CMA has been helping older people for almost 50 years. We run morning day centres at various locations on the North Shore and Hibiscus Coast with the aim to help seniors stay connected to their community by socializing with like-minded adults. The morning involves craft, games, exercise and more. We are seeking Volunteers for general help during the morning and assist with driving those who would otherwise be unable to attend. The morning runs from 9.30 – 12.30. This would possibly suit a parent of school age children wanting to give something back to their community.
If you have a few hours to spare we would love to have a chat with how you can help.
Phone: 09 4898954  info@cmans.org.nz
www.cmans.org.nz

