Updated non-profit data released by Statistics NZ

STATS NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa advise that the 2018 Non Profit Institutions Satellite Account (NPISA) was released on 27 March 2020. <Access the Report> The publication includes the first release of 2020 data for the non profit sector in New Zealand as well as the revised 2013 data.

Key Facts:

NPIs’ (Non-Profit Institutions) contribution to GDP in 2018 was $8.1 billion (2.8 percent of GDP) compared with $6.2 billion (2.9 percent of GDP) in 2013.

The value of volunteering is estimated at $4 billion.

Membership, donations, and grants (including government grants) make up 29 percent of NPI income.

The number of paid employees in the NPI sector has increased 10 percent to 150,630.

Volunteer hours have remained stable at 159 million.