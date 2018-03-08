The Role of Your Board in 2018

Here at NFP Resource, we are always on the lookout for useful and interesting articles which we believe will be of help to the Nonprofit community. One that came across our desk recently was entitled: “Choices, Future & Communities: An honest reflection on the role of the Board in modern organizations.”

This is a paper by Steven Bowman, Managing Director of Conscious Governance, http://consciousgovernance.com/. In the paper the author “takes an opportunity to draw from his 30+ years of experience working in the nonprofit sector to clarify the role of the Board in a time of heightened expectation and scrutiny. In a candid and refreshing reflection, he discussed what Boards right across the world get wrong in their approach to governance, and the simple truth behind why your Board should exist.”

<download the paper (subscription required)>

