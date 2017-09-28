We have recently become aware of an on-line publication which provides some useful tips and hints about running fundraising events. The Essential Guide to Planning a Fundraising Event is written from a British viewpoint but much of the information and advice is generic and could well apply to the New Zealand situation.

Those in Britain need to subscribe to download the Guide, but the author has graciously permitted Not-for-Profit to provide a direct link.

< Download The Essential Guide to Planning a Fundraising Event here>

While not directly linked to our Not-for-Profit emphasis, the Author has also offered our readers the opportunity to download a useful guide to travelling with diabetes which may be of interest.