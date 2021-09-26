Establishing sound not for profit technology foundations

We recently came across an interesting article by David Spriggs on the PRO Bono Australia website:

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt across the not-for-profit sector. Organisations are daunted by the challenge of shedding outdated systems and manual processes and then having to reinvent themselves into virtual service providers. 

Implementing a new technology environment is a challenge for any organisation, especially for a not for profit where staff need to learn how to use new software and processes to support their clients and collaborate…. ” <Read the full article

 

The copyright of David Spriggs and PROBono Australia is acknowledged.

