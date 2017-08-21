We receive a number of enquiries about tax matters for charities.
Please use the search function – enter ‘tax’ .
The main topics are considered in these previous posts:
Honoraria and Taxing payments to volunteers
Fringe Benefit Tax and Charities
Registering so that donations are eligible for tax credits
IRD – Tax Information for Charities
IRD – Donee Organisations (a donee organisation is one that IRD has approved to give receipts that allow the donor to claim tax credits)
IRD – non-profit organisations (general information)
IRD – income tax and exemptions
See also: Tax refund rejections ‘a bit strange’ (Stuff.co.nz article, 15 August 2017)