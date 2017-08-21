We receive a number of enquiries about tax matters for charities.

Please use the search function – enter ‘tax’ .

The main topics are considered in these previous posts:

Honoraria and Taxing payments to volunteers

Fringe Benefit Tax and Charities

Registering so that donations are eligible for tax credits

-o0o-

IRD – Tax Information for Charities

IRD – Donee Organisations (a donee organisation is one that IRD has approved to give receipts that allow the donor to claim tax credits)

IRD – non-profit organisations (general information)

IRD – income tax and exemptions

-o0o-

See also: Tax refund rejections ‘a bit strange’ (Stuff.co.nz article, 15 August 2017)