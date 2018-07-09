Social Enterprise information series in Auckland

There is a lot of interest in Social Enterprises, but there are many questions. Social Enterprise Auckland are running a 5-part series of events between August and December 2018 to examine the topic of Social Enterprises. Their information post starts:

“Social Enterprise Auckland’s new event series examines the ‘how to’ of running and growing socially driven organisations. Whether you’re pre-start-up, a well-developed organisation, or somewhere in between, this will add capability to you and your team.

Our five-part event series will cover topics including legal structure, marketing, impact investment and developing an enterprise mindset in your not-for-profit. We’re pleased to present these workshops in collaboration with GridAKL and Auckland Council

Join SEA and GridAKL members for five evenings of connection and networking, followed by practical coaching and inspiration to help shape your enterprise, for good.”

