Sky TV offer advertising airtime

SKY COMMUNITY ADVERTISING

Are you part of an initiative that’s helping to support New Zealand through Covid-19? We’re here to help amplify your voice.

Over the coming weeks Sky is offering $1 million worth of TV advertising airtime to charities and community organisations aligned with Covid-19 support efforts in New Zealand. Whether you’re seeking awareness, donations or if you just want to share your story, apply today.

A dedicated team at Sky will choose up to 5 initiatives to support at a time, with each ad campaign lasting two-weeks. Up to 10 initiatives will be supported in total. Entries close 5pm Monday 27 April.

