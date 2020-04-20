Sky TV offer advertising airtime

Thanks to RSM who have advised us of the following offer….

SKY COMMUNITY ADVERTISING

Are you part of an initiative that’s helping to support New Zealand through Covid-19? We’re here to help amplify your voice.

Over the coming weeks Sky is offering $1 million worth of TV advertising airtime to charities and community organisations aligned with Covid-19 support efforts in New Zealand. Whether you’re seeking awareness, donations or if you just want to share your story, apply today.

A dedicated team at Sky will choose up to 5 initiatives to support at a time, with each ad campaign lasting two-weeks. Up to 10 initiatives will be supported in total. Entries close 5pm Monday 27 April.

<Full details>

