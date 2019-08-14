Skills workshops offered at discount to non-profits

Three masterclasses are provided to corporates and professional services firms which are being offered at a 50% discount to make the same quality workshops available to NFPs.

The three workshops are:

1. Negotiate with Confidence

2. Understanding Personality Types

3. Present with Confidence and Charisma

WORKSHOP DESCRIPTIONS

Negotiate with Confidence

Unlike most latter-day negotiation workshops that focus on theory-based, win-win negotiating, we also cover real world, rough-and-tumble negotiating tactics, to ensure you are prepared to succeed no matter who you negotiate with. The real-world background is what separate this workshop from others, and what will make the most financial difference for you and your organisation. In one day, you will learn the most effective tactics to save money on every purchase, and be a more effective influencer both at work and in your personal life.

Understanding Personality Types – The Bird Model (Only 3 places remaining)

Understanding your personality type as well as those of your colleagues and stakeholders will enable you to communicate more effectively, build better relationships, reduce conflict and influence others more effectively. This fun, 3 ½ hour workshop utilises the intuitive ‘Bird’ model to make sense of the four major personality types. The emphasis is entirely practical; attendees will learn how to recognise and effectively communicate with, and influence, each personality type.

Present with Confidence and Charisma (Only 4 places remaining)

This two-day workshop provides the tools to transform the nervous and stilted speaker into an entertaining and compelling presenter. Cutting edge training takes participants on a transformational two-day journey experiencing the techniques professional speakers use to become exceptional communicators.

THE GUARANTEE

All three workshops are backed by a no-questions-asked 100% money back guarantee. If any participant is not wowed by the quality of the workshop, we’ll refund their money.

THE CAVEAT

The investment level cannot be discussed with other workshop participants as most have not received any discount, let alone a 50% discount.

DATES, TIMES AND INVESTMENT LEVEL

Negotiate with Confidence – One-day workshop – Thursday September 5

• Standard investment $1,197 pp

• NFP investment $598.50 pp

• Additional 10% discount for two or more attendee from the same NFP

• Additional 15% discount for three or more attendees from the same NFP

Understanding Personality Types – 3 ½ hour workshop – Friday September 6

• Standard investment $397 pp

• NFP investment $198.50 pp

• Additional 10% discount for two or more attendee from the same NFP

• Additional 15% discount for three or more attendees from the same NFP

Present with Confidence and Charisma – 2 day workshop – Oct 17/18

• Standard investment $1,997 pp

• NFP investment $998.50 pp

• Additional 10% discount for two or more attendee from the same NFP

• Additional 15% discount for three or more attendees from the same NFP

VENUE

All three workshops will be conducted at the CAANZ Training Centre, 12-16 Nicholls Lane, Parnell, Auckland.

THE WORKSHOP FACILITATORS

Kieran T. Bird – Keynote Speaker, Trainer, Coach & Author

Kieran is a 30-year sales veteran in multiple markets in North America, Europe and New Zealand. Extensive experience of negotiating deals ranging from simple to complex, from $hundreds, to $200 million dollars. Managing Director of Richard Denny’s renowned UK training consultancy 2009 – 2010. Negotiation skills trainer for the New Zealand Institute of Management 2012-2015. Participants in his workshops routinely describe them as ‘fantastic’, valuable’ and ‘practical’*.

Kieran is author of:

• PersonaPR: The End of the Cold Call Era (2004)

• Unshakeable Self-Confidence: Why Organisations Should, and How Individuals Can, Develop Higher Self-Confidence (2018)

Luke Bird – MC, Actor & Opera Singer

Luke is one of the country’s most entertaining and successful MCs. He’s been described by the Herald as ‘New Zealand’s very own Graham Norton meets the Royal Variety Show’. As an operatic tenor and comedic actor, Luke has starred in musicals such as ‘Hairspray’, ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘The Buddy Holly Story’. His understanding of breathing techniques, vocal control, acting skills and managing stage fright elevate ‘The Bird Brothers’ presentation skills workshops to Masterclass level.

Lin Zhou, CA, Corporate CFO

Lin Zhuo combines her CFO skills with her passion for people to take the fear and confusion out of numbers. Lin runs ‘Accounting for Non-Accountants’ and ‘Finance for Non-Financial Managers’ workshops for not for profits, corporates and people from all walks of life. Her ‘Marvellous Makeshift Micromanagement’ keynote delivers real world lessons to keep companies healthy for the long-term.

Lin qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2010, graduating from Otago University. Since then she has worked with accounting firms, not for profits and corporates. Lin speaks fluent Mandarin, Cantonese and English.

CONTACT

kieran@kierantbird.com or 021 024 99492 for:

• 32 pages of testimonials

• the full workshop programs

• further information on the trainers

• further information on the 100% money-back guarantee

• workshop bookings