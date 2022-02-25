Simplified reporting for Tier 4 Charities

We have frequently been called upon to assist small charities who are struggling with the complexity of the XRB reporting format required to comply with the DIA Charities Annual Report.

A Tier 4 charity is one which:

has annual operating payments under $125,000

has no public accountability

uses cash based (as opposed to accrual) accounting

A simplified template has recently been issued for those Tier 4 charities which have:

a single bank account

few or no other significant resources (the things you own such as cars, land or buildings)

few or no significant commitments (the things you owe such as bank loans)

not entered into other complex transactions (such as multi-year grants or controlling businesses).

The template and an accompanying guide are available on the DIA Charities website

Source: Charities Services Newsletter February 2022