Search Inside Yourself training – Free Place offered

The Search Inside Yourself (SIY) program helps people and organizations to bring out the best in themselves, from the inside out.

Created by leading experts in neuroscience and developed at Google, our mindfulness & emotional intelligence training have been described as “life changing.” We make personal & professional transformations accessible and practical.

Our training has been proven to reduce stress and improve focus, empathy, communication and wellness.

A SIY program commences with a 2-day in-person session on 6/7 November in Auckland. <details and registration>. The program is facilitated by Jacki Rowles of the Search Inside Yourself Leadership Institute.

One free place (valued at over $1400) is offered to an NFP Resource user. Travel to, and accommodation in, Auckland will be at the cost of the lucky winner.

To apply, send an email to editor@not-for-profit.org.nz with the following information:

Your Name:

Non-profit organisation or company with which involved:

Position:

Why you are interested in attending this program.

Applications close: 30 October 2018