Scholarship offered for Accountants

Professional accounting body CPA Australia is a global organisation that provides a pathway to being professionally qualified as an accountant.

CPA Australia have recently introduced a full scholarship for any accountants working in the Not for Profit space in NZ. Up to two scholarships are offered annually for professionals working in the NZ not-for-profit sector. The scholarship will assist recipients to meet the educational requirements needed to attain CPA status. Scholarship recipients will be exempt from all CPA Program subject fees and from the first year’s membership fees as an Associate (ASA). This is over $6000 in value for anyone wanting to get their professional designation.

Two additional scholarships are offered annually for students of Māori descent.

The closing date for applications is Friday 31 August

<See details here>