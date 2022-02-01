Reserves Policies for Non-Profits

Published by NFP Editor on

Thanks to Barry Baker of Grant Thornton who has provided information about a new guide entitled “Your Guide to creating a Plain English NFP Reserves Policy”

Not for Profit organisations need reserves to fund organisational change and improvements, and to provide a buffer for potential events that will adversely affect the organisation.

The guide covers:

  • What a reserves policy is
  • The reserves you may need
  • How to calculate current reserve levels
  • How to display your reserves in financial statements
  • Examples of reserves and how to display them

The Guide can be downloaded here

