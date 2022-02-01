Reserves Policies for Non-Profits

Thanks to Barry Baker of Grant Thornton who has provided information about a new guide entitled “Your Guide to creating a Plain English NFP Reserves Policy”

Not for Profit organisations need reserves to fund organisational change and improvements, and to provide a buffer for potential events that will adversely affect the organisation.

The guide covers:

What a reserves policy is

The reserves you may need

How to calculate current reserve levels

How to display your reserves in financial statements

Examples of reserves and how to display them

The Guide can be downloaded here