Reserves Policies for Non-Profits

Thanks to Barry Baker of Grant Thornton who has provided information about a new guide entitled “Your Guide to creating a Plain English NFP Reserves Policy”
Not for Profit organisations need reserves to fund organisational change and improvements, and to provide a buffer for potential events that will adversely affect the organisation.
The guide covers:
- What a reserves policy is
- The reserves you may need
- How to calculate current reserve levels
- How to display your reserves in financial statements
- Examples of reserves and how to display them