Report Released – Digital Technology in the Not-for-Profit Sector

The results of a survey of 385 not-for-profit organisations in Australia and New Zealand identified a significant under-investment in IT, with many organisations using systems that aren’t working well enough to provide efficient services.

Highlights from the survey include:

Each year, non-profits spend $3,400 per full time employee on digital technologies.

Organisations without an IT plan are over 4 times more likely to report that their systems are incapable of capturing information about client outcomes.

The number of organisations using the Cloud increased 30% since last year’s survey, and now most organisations have already moved, or plan to move a significant proportion of their systems to the cloud.

46% of organisations report that their systems don’t work well for them, indicating significant opportunities for improvement.

The biggest challenges are IT budget and tech capacity. Conversely key priorities include improvements to website and client/member information management systems.

Source: Digital Technology for The Not-For-Profit Sector in 2018 – Connecting Up, TechSoup New Zealand and Infoxchange.