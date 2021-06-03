PwC On Board

PwC On Board is a programme which “encourages our partners and staff to seek opportunities … to use their professional skills to give back to the community, broaden their governance knowledge and networks and contribute towards building more sustainable organisations in society.”

The PwC Foundation offers a free on Board placement programme whereby we match our staff skillsets to NFP’s – in a governance capacity.

There are over 100 staff on an internal database who have registered to use their skills to help out the charity sector in a governance capacity.

