DO GOOD JOBS are running a “series of free Facebook LIVE conversations and Q&A with panels of experts focused on helping do-good organisations (charities + social enterprises) get through COVID-19. The aim is to help you and your organisation in these uncertain times so we can survive and thrive – we are stronger together!

Here is the schedule for the rest of this week:

Wednesday, 25/3, 3pm – Remote Work Success

Thursday, 26/3, 11am – Messaging and Comms

Friday, 27/3, 11am – Finances and Money”

Tune in with your questions here