Nonprofit Governance Issues

Posted on 19 December 2018 by administrator

Here at NFP Resource we receive a number of queries about governance matters for charities and non-profits, and as a result our consultant put together an affordable primer covering some of the basics.

Earlier this DIA Charities we announced that they had commenced a project looking into what the government agency could do to make things easier for charities to improve their governance. DIA Charities have recently published an update on project progress. You can read it here.

Posted in Non-profit FAQs | Leave a comment

NonProfit Governance Basics – workshop available

Posted on 17 December 2018 by administrator

Have you just appointed a number of new members to your board/committee?

Does your governing body need some refresher training?

Have you been appointed to a committee or board but feel that you need some training in the basics?

Following a number of requests for affordable training in the essentials of governance from small non-profit groups, we have developed a basic workshop session which is now available in Auckland (other centres by arrangement). 

The workshop typically takes 90 minutes plus questions and can be tailored to your organisation using your own documents as examples. It can be run at a time and day to suit you at your venue or we can arrange a venue on the North Shore at modest additional cost.

The workshop includes the following topics:

  • Types of non-profit
  • Rules and Policies
  • Governance or Management?
  • Roles and Responsibilities
  • Meetings
  • Agendas
  • Minutes

Enquire: email or 021 182 4545

(The workshop is designed for groups but if there is sufficient interest we would be happy to arrange a workshop for individuals. Please enquire using the links above)

Posted in Administration, Governance, Legal, Seminars, Workshops, Training, Structure | Leave a comment

Is it worth registering as a carity?

Posted on 17 December 2018 by administrator

Q: We are thinking of registering as an NZ Charity. There seem to be a number of obligations. Is it worth doing?

A. There are a number of benefits and advantages in being a Registered NZ Charity. You must meet the charities test*, of course, and complete a detailed application online. Then there are a number of conditions that you must comply with to retain your registration. These include reporting changes (officers, rules etc) to DIA Charities Services, filing annual returns and so on. A number of small charities find the reporting regime to be somewhat onerous, and often the benefits do not outweigh the obligations, so registering as a charity is not the panacea for all ills and certainly does not assure funding! Only you (the trustees/officers) can really decide whether it is worth doing.

The DIA Charities website has a detailed list of the benefits and obligations of being a registered charity. <Visit the DIA Charities post here>

*    The relief of poverty, advancement of education, advancement of religion and other matters beneficial to the community. For more details refer to the DIA Charities website ages on how public benefit applies to each category of charitable purpose, relief of povertyadvancement of educationadvancement of religion and other matters beneficial to the community.

 

Posted in Governance, Non-profit FAQs, Structure | Leave a comment

Payday Filing

Posted on 7 December 2018 by administrator

Information about payday filing has been available for some time, and IRD have been pro-active in contacting small employers, but a number of small charities and non-profits who will be affected still appear to be uncertain about it.

Payday filing is currently voluntary but will be mandatory from 1 April 2019. It behoves all non-profits who employ and pay people to be ready to start payday filing as soon as possible.

Inland Revenue have held a number of seminars around the country recently but if you missed out, you can still watch an on-demand webinar on payday filing or register for IRD’s next upcoming webinar .

Inland Revenue’s website provides you with important information about payday filing and videos to help you get ready.

On the payday filing webpage you’ll find:
           • An explanation of payday filing in a nutshell
           • The benefits of payday filing for employers and employees
           • Ways to payday file, including how to payday file through the
                                                             file upload or online entry methods
           • How to switch to payday filing now, and how to let IRD know you
                                                              are shifting to payday filing

IRD suggest that “Payday filing is a big part of making tax simpler and more accurate for all New Zealanders.”

If you have any questions, please contact IRTransformation@ird.govt.nz

Posted in Accounting, Administration, Audits and Finance, Tax Matters | Leave a comment

Catapult Community Leaders Scholarship

Posted on 2 December 2018 by administrator

Applications for Catapult Community Leaders Scholarship now open

How do you create a bold and exciting vision for your not for profit? How do you align and inspire people to that vision? How do you influence people within and outside your organisation? These are just some of the things the four recipients of Catapult’s 2019 Community Leaders Scholarships can look forward to learning when they attend Catapult Leadership programmes on fully paid scholarships each worth $5,400. 

Applications for these four scholarships on Catapult Leadership – a four-day residential leadership programme – are now open to people working in the not-for-profit sector.  Applications are due by 28 February 2019.  

<Information and Registration>

Here’s what some past recipients have said:

  • “This programme far exceeded my expectations … It is second to none in my opinion.” – Scott Miller (Volunteering NZ)
  • ” …the programme has been life transforming. I would highly recommend the course if you are genuinely willing to challenge yourself in assessing your current leadership.” – Tayyaba Khan (ChangeMakers Refugee Forum)
  • “It was an amazing opportunity, and course, where I got to take time out to review skills, gain new tools and to reflect and take a wider view.” – Alison Cadman (Dwell Housing Trust)
  • “Not only did I learn practical tools and approaches to become a great leader, I learned to believe in myself as a leader with real potential and was inspired by a room full of hugely diverse, motivated leaders from across New Zealand.” – Gail Marshall (Community Comms Collective)
  • “It is the best personal and professional development course I have ever done. Well designed, prepared, useful tools and great support mechanisms.” – Belinda van Eindhoven (Sustainable Business Council)
Posted in Awards, Seminars, Workshops, Training | Leave a comment

Social Enterprises

Posted on 25 November 2018 by administrator

(Updated)

“Social enterprises are businesses with a positive social or environmental impact. They aren’t “business-like” companies. They aren’t charities that make some money. They are businesses, period.” – Louise Aitken Akina Foundation

We recently fielded a couple of questions about Social Enterprises. This is not an area in which we have any experience so we approached practitioner Tricia Fitzgerald to elucidate. She has provided the following comment.

(To find out more contact Tricia through her website: http://www.fitzgerald.org.nz/ )

                      Motivated by a long-term vision to address need but constrained by a lack of resources, not-for-profits seek to strengthen their financial sustainability. Consequently, many not-for-profits are drawn to increase their autonomy and fiscal resilience by developing commercial revenue streams and thereby supplementing their resources available from government and the public.

The academic and practitioner literature around social enterprise is relatively recent, but has grown rapidly in the past twenty years. Social enterprise is defined in New Zealand as an organisation which has a social mission and derives a substantial portion of its income from trade and reinvests the majority of its profit in the fulfilment of its mission (Department of Internal Affairs, 2013). The inherent focus in this definition on generating earned income reflects the interest of not-for-profits in using social enterprise primarily as a means to increase their financial self-sufficiency and thereby achieve their social purpose. It is the holding of dual social and commercial purposes that is new for the not-for-profit.

Social enterprise is idealised as being more entrepreneurial, market-oriented and efficient than either public sector organisations or not-for-profits, and more collaborative and ethically aware than the commercial sector. While some see this hybrid organisational form as potentially being the engine of economic reform, others see it as a naïve and unproven method to address social issues. Fitzgerald & Associates takes the view that social enterprise is a useful hybrid that blends social and commercial characteristics to produce sustainable social value, but is not a universal remedy for all social challenges.

In practice, successful social enterprises typically have a saleable product or service and a market that pays for it. They are likely to have an entrepreneurial culture and engage with a diverse range of customers and stakeholders who support the social enterprise. Fundamental social and ethical values lead the organisation’s development and are somehow reconciled with profit seeking. Access to resources for investment are needed at various stages of business growth and leadership, and business skills are in place to deal with the operational complexity of blending the social and commercial aspects of the organisation.

Although many writers reserve the term ‘social enterprise’ for a stand-alone hybrid organisational model, social enterprises can and do exist within not-for-profits.  With their existing social missions, infrastructure and networks, not-for-profits might be considered useful conduits for innovative social enterprises that adopt some form of commercial activity to generate revenue in pursuit of social goals.   In New Zealand, for example, more than two-thirds of social enterprises are within or run by not-for-profits (Department of Internal Affairs, 2013).

However, there is still much to learn to fully understand how, within the context of not-for-profits, social enterprises might be successfully generated. There is some evidence that this adjustment is a challenging one.  Holding strong values of participation in a social mission, sharing, mutuality and fairness, not-for-profits are electing to develop a business that requires investment, is market and customer-focused, competitive, adaptive and risk-taking. The potential for conflict between these ways of working is high.

While it is likely that many not-for-profits have considered this option, relatively few may be commercially successful. The disruptive challenges of incorporating commercial innovative processes to diversify funding efforts may be underestimated.  Despite the fact that US and European not-for-profits already earn around half their income from fees and other business activity, not-for-profits are still perceived as inexperienced in starting and running competitive commercial businesses.

Because not-for-profits could be critical to the growth of the social enterprise sector, further learning has been recently undertaken on how this can be achieved. This involved comparative research between commercial and social organisations to see where the differences and similarities lie, how social enterprises manage to incorporate aspects of both organisations and how the successful development of a social enterprise might be achieved by not-for-profits.

Establishing a social enterprise requires not-for-profits to somehow incorporate the different logics or technologies, rules, assumptions and skills of commercial organisations, usually at the same time they are continuing to manage their social services. Incorporating very different commercial logics within the not-for-profit requires an important and substantial paradigmatic shift.

See also this Listener Article 

Posted in Administration, Social Enterprise | Tagged , , | Comments Off on Social Enterprises

Charities Act 2005 Review – your views sought

Posted on 20 November 2018 by administrator

Previous posts in this site relate to the review of the Charities Act 2005 which is currently underway.  As a part of the review, a Core Reference Group has been established. Dave Henderson and Sue Barker are both members of the Core Reference Group.  

This research is being undertaken independently by Dave and Sue, in their private capacities, with a view to gathering empirical evidence to feed into the review. 

The introduction to the survey states (in part):

“Why are your time and voice important?
This is the first time since 2005 that the Charities Act has been reviewed. Charities and the community sector need to be heard. This survey and the community consultation meetings scheduled for March/April 2019, provide the channels to speak up!
 
This 20-minute (approximate) survey gives you voice. The form allows you to step away, and when you re-enter, you will be brought back to the previous question. There are a number of open responses to allow you to express your full opinion and feedback.

Key risk areas of the review, as identified by the researchers, include:
Scope – this is a comprehensive review, but it is not the full first-principles review that was originally promised. There is a risk that the review could result in Charities Services increasing their regulatory powers and charging charities to do that. It is vitally important that everyone with an interest in charities gets involved with the review so as to create the best framework of charity law for New Zealand that we can

Timing the Minister wants to have the review completed within this term of Government, which means the timeframe to carry out this important work is very tight.

Appeals – providing for better access to justice for charities is perhaps the single most important change that could be made, but there is a risk that changes that are needed are not made; it is also possible that unhelpful changes could be made that make the position worse – we need to make sure that does not happen.

<Go to the survey>

Structure of the agency administering the Act – one of the biggest issues raised by submitters on the original Charities Bill was what type of agency would administer the new law. Originally a Charities Commission was established, recognising the importance and independence of the charitable sector, consistently with the vision and principles expressed in the Statement of Government Intentions for an Improved Community-Government relationship: “An independent and vibrant community sector is essential to a healthy civil society. Government and the community sector depend on each other to achieve shared goals of social participation, social equity and strengthened communities”. It is Labour Party policy to consult with the community and voluntary sector on whether the 2012 disestablishment of the Charities Commission and transfer of functions to the Department of Internal Affairs has resulted in effectiveness and improved services and information for the sector. This review is an opportunity to consider what would be the best structure for the agency administering the Charities Act.

Officers – one of the DIA’s “top 5 issues” is a potential widening of the criteria that would disqualify a person from being an officer of a charitable entity. The necessity to allow for rehabilitation and redemption was one of the biggest issues raised by submitters on the original Charities Bill. It is important to have your say.

Businesses – charities should be able to run businesses to raise funds for their charitable purposes, provided those funds are always destined for charitable purposes. However, there is a risk that charities’ ability to run businesses may be restricted by the review. For example, the terms of reference for the review include: “the extent to which businesses that solely raise funds for registered charities can register under the Act”. (Note also the latest tax bill and the Tax Working Group report)

There are many other issues – it is important to have your say.”

<Go to the survey>

Posted in Non-profit FAQs | Comments Off on Charities Act 2005 Review – your views sought

Social Enterprise information series in Auckland

Posted on 9 November 2018 by administrator

There is a lot of interest in Social Enterprises, but there are many questions. Social Enterprise Auckland are running a 5-part series of  events between August and December 2018 to examine the topic of Social Enterprises.   Their information post starts:

“Social Enterprise Auckland’s new event series examines the ‘how to’ of running and growing socially driven organisations. Whether you’re pre-start-up, a well-developed organisation, or somewhere in between, this will add capability to you and your team.
Our five-part event series will cover topics including legal structure, marketing, impact investment and developing an enterprise mindset in your not-for-profit. We’re pleased to present these workshops in collaboration with GridAKL and Auckland Council
Join SEA and GridAKL members for five evenings of connection and networking, followed by practical coaching and inspiration to help shape your enterprise, for good.”

<Full details>

RSM Global are also hosting an evening workshop in Auckland on 4 December 2018 commencing at 4.30pm. “Social Enterprise – where to?” <details and registration>

An earlier NFP Resource post can be found here

Posted in Non-profit FAQs, Social Enterprise | Comments Off on Social Enterprise information series in Auckland

A Home Safety Checklist for Wheelchair Users

Posted on 8 November 2018 by administrator

NFP Resource was recently forwarded details of a website post from UK Company RS Components which shares a useful and in-depth home safety checklist they have created for wheelchair users.

The guide is called “A Home Safety Checklist for Wheelchair Users”. It offers valuable information such as:

  • Understanding areas of most concern or particular difficulties frequently experienced by wheelchair users in their own homes.
  • A comprehensive checklist, which includes standards and recommendations, covering all areas of a home (kitchen, bathroom, stairways, etc.) and aimed at improving the overall comfort and safety for those in a wheelchair.
  • Tips and advice on basic wheelchair checks and the importance of regular maintenance.
  • Advice on manoeuvring, both inside the house as well as in outside areas and access points, to prevent injuries and accidents.
  • Other helpful resources, downloads, and further information to help maintain a safe and wheelchair-friendly home environment.

You can view the full guide at: A Home Safety Checklist for Wheelchair Users

(Contributed)

Posted in Non-profit FAQs | Comments Off on A Home Safety Checklist for Wheelchair Users

Workshops, Seminars, Events, Other training,

Posted on 1 November 2018 by administrator

NFP Governance Basics – workshop offered

SELECTED CONFERENCES  now on a separate page 

SELECTED EVENTS & COURSES
Contact us to have your event included See also the Events Calendar

2019 NFP State of the Nation Seminar.
In 2018 a successful series of seminars ran in various centres in Australia and New Zealand. An updated series is being run in 2019 (in NZ in February/March). DISCOUNT FOR NFP RESOURCE READERS      <Full Details>

Learn how to use the theories of fundraising to secure financial sustainability and income diversity.    Time is running out to register for part one of Pathway to Fundraising Excellence, 1-2 November, Wellington. The first part of this two part training focuses on the introduction to fundraising theory and practice. Part two, 30-31 January is designed around strategy and planning. Presenter and course designer Heather Newell is one of New Zealand’s leading commentators and experts on charity fundraising, having achieved CFRE accreditation and Fellowship of the Fundraising Institute. Heather will share her knowledge of the “gentle art of fundraising” and will explain how an understanding of the theories of fundraising can lead to organisational sustainability and income diversity. For more information visit www.foresee.co.nz or call Heather on 045280742.   The current round of courses are in Wellington 1–2 November and 30–31 January, while Auckland courses are planned for March and April 2019.

More events are listed in the Events Calendar  

 

Governance Basics Training (Auckland Region) – an affordable introduction for new nonprofit boards or a refresher for existing boards

Governance NZ – Events

AuSAE NZ Events

Institute of Directors – Not for profit governance essentials

Exult Workshops Calendar

Online Governance Training Courses offered

Posted in Administration, Audits and Finance, Events, Funding, Fundraising, Seminars, Workshops, Training, Volunteers | Comments Off on Workshops, Seminars, Events, Other training,

Change to donee assessment

Posted on 30 October 2018 by administrator

DIA Charities services advise:

“Change to donee assessment from 2019/20 income year

Most registered charities have donee status, granted by Inland Revenue. This means when a person makes a donation (over $5) to a donee organisation, they can generally claim a tax credit for that donation.

A change to the assessment for donee status has recently taken place and will affect registered charities that apply funds to charitable purposes outside of New Zealand. Prior to the change, charities applying over 50% of their funds to specified purposes within New Zealand were given donee status. The new assessment now includes lifting the percentage to 75%, and explaining how that assessment is made in more detail. More information can be found on Inland Revenue’s website, and if you have any questions you can call them on 0800 377 774.”

The full policy statement can be found here

Posted in Donee Organisations, Fundraising, Non-profit FAQs | Comments Off on Change to donee assessment

FRAUD IN THE CHARITABLE SECTOR

Posted on 27 October 2018 by administrator

DIA Charities Services have just published an interesting blog post with the above title. It contains a number of lessons for the non-profit and charitable sector, many of them learned the hard way! There are also links for further reading. 

The article starts: “This week is international Charity Fraud Awareness Week. The true cost of fraud in New Zealand is unknown, but what is known is that the impact of fraud and economic crime is significant and can affect all types of organisations.
The not-for profit sector is not immune.

Here at Charities Services we have uncovered examples of significant fraud during our investigations that resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars to the charitable sector. Most of these investigations revealed charities with the best of intentions that just didn’t have sufficient protections in place to prevent fraud …”

<Read the full blog article on the DIA Charities website>

Stay in touch with the latest non-profit news. <Subscribe to our newsletter>
<Visit our Facebook Page>

Posted in Accounting, Administration, Audits and Finance, Governance, Legal, Non-profit FAQs | Comments Off on FRAUD IN THE CHARITABLE SECTOR