Policies for governing a non-profit

We have started a new non-profit group and realise that we need to develop some formal policies. Can you point us towards a resource which may help?

Platform | Atamira has published a very useful library of policies templates. While primarily aimed at mental health service providers, many of the policies have general application.<available here>

CommunityNet Aotearoa have also published some sample policies specifically for the NZ situation <available here>

The Institute of Community Directors, Australia, have produced a policy bank with resources which may be freely downloaded by non-profit organisations. <available here>. Read them carefully before adopting them as some may reflect specific Australian legal requirements.