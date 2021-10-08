Podcasts for Non-profits

There is a vast resource of on-line courses and training available for nonprofits here in New Zealand. We feature a number of them here.

An amazing number of podcasts are available on the internet with content for nonprofits, mainly from overseas but some also from NZ. We have been listening to some of them as we are driving around. Here’s a sample of what is available:

NONPROFITS ARE MESSY – JOAN GARRY (US BASED)

“Nonprofits Are Messy is an interview-style leadership podcast that answers the most pressing questions faced by nonprofit leaders around the world. We do that by finding people, whether in the nonprofit or corporate world, who are uniquely suited to answer these questions. Our guests run the gamut from five star business authors (Jim Collins) to sector leaders (CEO, Walton Family Foundation) to thought leaders (Adam Grant), to my wife (“Confessions of a Terrible Board Member”). The majority of our listeners are the heroic leaders in our society who commit themselves to public service – executive directors, senior staff, heads of school, development professionals, board leaders, and many more who provide service to the nonprofit sector.

Episodes of Nonprofits are Messy are downloaded an average of 30,000 times per month and between 2016 and 2020 have been downloaded by more than 1.5 million listeners across 207 different countries.”

Topics include:

Fundraising

Board of Directors

Team Building

Marketing/Communications

Culture, Self-Care and the NonProfit Sector

Building your “Army of the Engaged”

Money and Finance

Founders and Innovation

Leadership

Strategy

BOARD SHORTS with LISA COOK (AUSTRALIA)

“Our podcast is called Board Shorts because boards and governance can often be a dry topic and if we can’t communicate board and director related concepts and information to you in 30 minutes or less, than we’re not doing it right.

Your regular host is Lisa Cook, founder and managing director of Get on Board Australia. Oftentimes she’ll have guests talking about their board experiences and specific expertise to help you survive and thrive in the boardroom. We hope to make this podcast and the information we share of value to new and aspiring company directors and board members.”

THE SMALL NONPROFIT (CANADA)

“Tune into the top-rated nonprofit podcast – The Small Nonprofit – for down-to-earth, practical advice how to get things done in your small organization. “

NZ CHARITY PODCAST

“Helping Kiwis better understand how charities operate in New Zealand, and empowering listeners to make better contributions to the charitable organisations they serve.”

