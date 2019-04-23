Miscellaneous Services
NonProfit Consultation and support
Are you having problems understanding the ins and outs of registration as a non-profit organisation with DIA Charities Services? I’d be pleased to assist with trust deeds, advice on the formation of incorporated societies and other non-profit organisations, rules, constitutions etc.
Do you need help with the new Financial Reporting Standards for Tier 3/4 charities, governance matters etc?
I also offer training in basic governance matters for boards and committees of small non-profits and individuals. Please enquire.
- Email: consultant@larryrobbins.biz
- Phone: 021 182 4545
- Cost: My fees are modest and there is no charge for an initial discussion.
- Note: Larry Robbins is the principal of NFP Resource
Job Vacancies in the Non Profit Sector
Looking for a job in the non-profit sector? Are you a non-profit organisation with a job vacancy? Try this website: DO GOOD JOBS
Services of interest for charities and non-profit organisations
- Audio Transcription & Secretarial Services (ATS)
- Graphic Design/Promotional Materials. Drawer Full of Giants. I am Tania Hassounia. I illustrate and provide luscious originally designed customised greeting cards for CRM for Businesses and offer these to non-profits. I’ve over 130 designs to troll through and I personalise them to the needs of the ministry/business. I also work with Help Tank.
Membership and statutory bodies
- Charities, Dept of Internal Affairs (formerly Charities Commission)
- Registrar of Incorporated Societies
- Governance New Zealand
- Institute of Directors in NZ
- Global Volunteer Network