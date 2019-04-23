Miscellaneous Services

NonProfit Consultation and support

Are you having problems understanding the ins and outs of registration as a non-profit organisation with DIA Charities Services? I’d be pleased to assist with trust deeds, advice on the formation of incorporated societies and other non-profit organisations, rules, constitutions etc.

Do you need help with the new Financial Reporting Standards for Tier 3/4 charities, governance matters etc?

I also offer training in basic governance matters for boards and committees of small non-profits and individuals. Please enquire.

: My fees are modest and there is no charge for an initial discussion. Note: Larry Robbins is the principal of NFP Resource