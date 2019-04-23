IT Services, Software and Technology



Hello, I’m Dave—owner of Apertura Designs, a New Zealand-based business technology provider. I’m looking to undertake pro bono work for NFPs or community-focused organisations—specifically along the lines of hosted Constituent Relationship Management software for donations and fundraising. Hosting fees would be charged, but scoping, implementation, and support would be at no cost (or at the very least heavily discounted). My company is keen to support the NFP sector, which I personally view as performing an invaluable service for New Zealand.

Web : www.apertura.co.nz

