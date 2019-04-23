IT Services, Software and Technology
Pro bono IT solutions
Hello, I’m Dave—owner of Apertura Designs, a New Zealand-based business technology provider.
I’m looking to undertake pro bono work for NFPs or community-focused organisations—specifically along the lines of hosted Constituent Relationship Management software for donations and fundraising. Hosting fees would be charged, but scoping, implementation, and support would be at no cost (or at the very least heavily discounted).
My company is keen to support the NFP sector, which I personally view as performing an invaluable service for New Zealand.
- Web: www.apertura.co.nz
- Email: dave.koelmeyer@apertura.co.nz
- Phone: 021 155 0178
- Blog: www.apertura.co.nz/blog
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/AperturaDesigns
The Document Foundation (TDF) Member
Technology Assistance for non-profits
I work with non-profits of all shapes and sizes to solve technology problems and build digital capabilities. I’ll give you practical, affordable steps towards digital proficiency that work within your resource, funding and compliance constraints. <Hazel Jennings>
- Cloud-based Donations Management Software
- Infoodle – a cloud based solution for churches and not for profits. Developed and supported in NZ