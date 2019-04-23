IT Services, Software and Technology

Unless otherwise stated,  NFP Resource (www.not-for-profit.org.nz) has no commercial arrangement or interest in those linked to, or offering services, no fee has been received for inclusion in this page, and no endorsement of the services offered should be assumed or is implied.

Please mention this site when enquiring.

Pro bono IT solutions

Hello, I’m Dave—owner of Apertura Designs, a New Zealand-based business technology provider.

I’m looking to undertake pro bono work for NFPs or community-focused organisations—specifically along the lines of hosted Constituent Relationship Management software for donations and fundraising. Hosting fees would be charged, but scoping, implementation, and support would be at no cost (or at the very least heavily discounted).

My company is keen to support the NFP sector, which I personally view as performing an invaluable service for New Zealand.

Technology Assistance for non-profits

I work with non-profits of all shapes and sizes to solve technology problems and build digital capabilities. I’ll give you practical, affordable steps towards digital proficiency that work within your resource, funding and compliance constraints. <Hazel Jennings>

