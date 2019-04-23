Consulting Services, Training

Consulting Services and Training

NonProfit Consulting, training and support

Are you having problems understanding the ins and outs of registration as a non-profit organisation with DIA Charities Services? I’d be pleased to assist with trust deeds, advice on the formation of incorporated societies and other non-profit organisations, rules, constitutions etc.

Do you need help with the new Financial Reporting Standards for Tier 3/4 charities, governance matters etc?

I also offer training in basic governance matters for boards and committees of small non-profits and individuals. Please enquire.

Email : consultant@larryrobbins.biz

Note: Larry Robbins is the principal of NFP Resource

HelpTank

HelpTank is a digital platform that connects community organisations with skilled professional volunteers. HelpTank is free to community organisations seeking pro bono help such as strategy, web development, graphic design, business or marketing as well as a whole host of other professional skills. You simply register here and start listing your project and our team will contact you and help you along the way.

With employees from Z Energy, Xero, Spark and individual professionals using HelpTank, we have the ability to connect your organisation with amazing volunteers that can help you with specific projects that require a particular skill set.

If you have a project that requires help from a skilled volunteer, a volunteer team or want to find out more contact us by emailing team@helptank.nz or visit our website www.helptank.nz

Social Enterprise solutions – Fitzgerald & Associates

helping not-for-profits sustainably create social and environmental benefits

Contact: Tricia Fitzgerald

Tricia Fitzgerald Email : tricia@fitzgerald.org.nz

: tricia@fitzgerald.org.nz Phone: 0275 846 846

Seminars and one-day workshops



emPower Your Mission. Upskilling NFP professionals via our Not For Profit State of the Nation seminars and our One-Day Workshops. Web: www.charitytraining.net