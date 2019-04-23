Consulting Services, Training

Consulting Services and Training
Please mention this site when enquiring.
NonProfit Consulting, training and support
Are you having problems understanding the ins and outs of registration as a non-profit organisation with DIA Charities Services? I’d be pleased to assist with trust deeds, advice on the formation of incorporated societies and other non-profit organisations, rules, constitutions etc.
Do you need help with the new Financial Reporting Standards for Tier 3/4 charities, governance matters etc?
I also offer training in basic governance matters for boards and committees of small non-profits and individuals. Please enquire.
- Email: consultant@larryrobbins.biz
- Phone: 021 182 4545
- Cost: My fees are modest and there is no charge for an initial discussion
- Note: Larry Robbins is the principal of NFP Resource
-o0o-
HelpTank
HelpTank is a digital platform that connects community organisations with skilled professional volunteers. HelpTank is free to community organisations seeking pro bono help such as strategy, web development, graphic design, business or marketing as well as a whole host of other professional skills. You simply register here and start listing your project and our team will contact you and help you along the way.
With employees from Z Energy, Xero, Spark and individual professionals using HelpTank, we have the ability to connect your organisation with amazing volunteers that can help you with specific projects that require a particular skill set.
If you have a project that requires help from a skilled volunteer, a volunteer team or want to find out more contact us by emailing team@helptank.nz or visit our website www.helptank.nz
-o0o-
Social Enterprise solutions – Fitzgerald & Associates
helping not-for-profits sustainably create social and environmental benefits
- Contact: Tricia Fitzgerald
- Email: tricia@fitzgerald.org.nz
- Phone: 0275 846 846
-o0o-
Seminars and one-day workshops
emPower Your Mission. Upskilling NFP professionals via our Not For Profit State of the Nation seminars and our One-Day Workshops. Web: www.charitytraining.net
-o0o-
Business Professional Services Ltd
Associations and Charities need a sound governance framework to operate effectively and mitigate risk – a constitution, a code of conduct, policies and procedures and a strategic plan. BPS can help ensure that you have an effective governance framework in place