Accounting and Bookkeeping services

Unless otherwise stated, NFP Resource (www.not-for-profit.org.nz) has no commercial arrangement or interest in those linked to, or offering services, no fee has been received for inclusion in this page, and no endorsement of the services offered should be assumed or is implied.

As Xero experts who have been working with the software on a daily basis for 5 years, the Inspired team works primarily in the processing world so is very well versed with everyday financial requirements as well as specialist reporting needs.
Auckland North Community and Development (ANCAD), in partnership with the School of Accountancy at Massey University, is developing a new FREE initiative to support local charities and other not-for-profit organisations in Auckland with their accounting needs. This initiative, Community Accounting, involves providing free accounting mentoring, advice and training to Auckland charities by Massey senior accounting students supervised by Chartered Accountants.

This initiative is supported by ANCAD | Massey University Albany | Foundation North | Auckland Council | Department of Internal Affairs | Charities Services | CAANZ | RSM

