Accounting and Bookkeeping Services

Unless otherwise stated, NFP Resource (www.not-for-profit.org.nz) has no commercial arrangement or interest in those linked to, or offering services, no fee has been received for inclusion in this page, and no endorsement of the services offered should be assumed or is implied.

Please mention this site when enquiring.

Cloud-based bookkeeping and accounting



As Xero experts who have been working with the software on a daily basis for 5 years, the Inspired team works primarily in the processing world so is very well versed with everyday financial requirements as well as specialist reporting needs.

Web: www.inspiredorg.com.au

-o0o-

Online accounting and bookkeeping

Discount for NZ Charities.

Contact : Patrick French

: Patrick French Phone : 021 051 3132

: 021 051 3132 Web: Account Solutions Online Ltd