Accounting and Bookkeeping Services
Cloud-based bookkeeping and accounting
As Xero experts who have been working with the software on a daily basis for 5 years, the Inspired team works primarily in the processing world so is very well versed with everyday financial requirements as well as specialist reporting needs.
Web: www.inspiredorg.com.au
Online accounting and bookkeeping
Discount for NZ Charities.
- Contact: Patrick French
- Phone: 021 051 3132
- Web: Account Solutions Online Ltd
Auckland Community Accounting
Auckland North Community and Development (ANCAD), in partnership with the School of Accountancy at Massey University, is developing a new FREE initiative to support local charities and other not-for-profit organisations in Auckland with their accounting needs. This initiative, Community Accounting, involves providing free accounting mentoring, advice and training to Auckland charities by Massey senior accounting students supervised by Chartered Accountants.
This initiative is supported by ANCAD | Massey University Albany | Foundation North | Auckland Council | Department of Internal Affairs | Charities Services | CAANZ | RSM
- Contact: Geoff Andrews — Project Manager
- Phone: 09 486 4820 / M: 021 054 6240
- Email: geoff@ancad.org.nz
- Social: Facebook
- Read more about the project
- Download a flyer