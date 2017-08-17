On-line application for grant making bodies

Can online systems really make a difference to the efficiency of grant-making organisations? Website developers CustomD believe so!

A website and state-of-the-art online application form and review system was recently developed by the company for Inspire Foundation.

CustomD say that “in doing this project they have noticed that by moving to a well-designed online system, the foundation were able to cope with an increasing number of applications and a review process that was previously becoming overwhelming. Now they don’t just cope, they’ve massively cut down on staff time required for processing and have become more transparent and organised in the process.

We believe the same issues that Inspire battled (increasing admin overheads, manual paper-based processes bottle necking growth) apply to many other not-for-profits out there. ”

