Office space in Central Auckland available for non-profit organisation

Central City Office Space available for NFPs

Looking for quality office space in the city at suburban prices?

The Auckland Methodist Central Parish has approximately 20m2 of top floor, loft-style secure office space available at its premises in Pitt Street, Auckland Central, located just off Karangahape Road.

The spacious, air-conditioned office has access to a shared kitchenette and clean, provisioned toilet facilities. The space is generous for a single person but could easily serve 2. There is even the possibility of an on-site carpark. The light, bright and fresh premises are well maintained and fibre based broadband internet is available.

In keeping with our mission, the Parish would like to offer this space to a not-for-profit organisation at only $570 per month plus GST, however regular commercial tenants should enquire. Car park (if required) is an extra $190 per month plus GST.

For further information or to view the premises, which are available from 1st July 2020, please contact Tim Harvey on phone 09-373-2869, mobile 0273 619 757 or email tim.harvey@methodistcentral.org.nz .