Office space in central Auckland available for non-profit organisation

Central City Office Space available for NFPs

Looking for quality office space in the city at suburban prices? The Auckland Methodist Central Parish has approximately 40m2 of top floor, loft-style office space available at its premises in Pitt Street, Auckland Central, located just off Karangahape Road. The spacious, air-conditioned, sunny office has access to a shared kitchenette and clean and provisioned toilet facilities. There is even the possibility of an on-site carpark if you need parking. The light, bright and fresh premises are well maintained and internet fibre is available. In keeping with our mission, the Parish would like to offer this space to a not-for-profit organisation at only $950 per month plus GST. Car park (if required) is an extra $175 per month plus GST.

For further information or to view the premises, which are available from 31 March 2018, please contact our Property Services Manager Tim Harvey on phone 09-373-2869, mobile 0273 619 757 or email tim.harvey@methodistcentral.org.nz .