NZ Post Community Scheme

Applications for the NZ Post community programme are now live! Applications are being accepted until 5pm on the 30th of April 2021

Through this programme, NZ Post will be giving away up to 34,000 free deliveries (worth roughly $240,000) to around ten organisations working on projects to improve connection, belonging and inclusion for New Zealanders.

You can find the application form via this link



The programme is best suited to impact organisations and charities that are looking to send out around 3000 – 6000 parcels over the twelve-month period (July 2021– June 2022). However, we will accept applications from those sending out a minimum of 1000 parcels in a year.

The selected organisations will be receiving the courier via the set-up of a n E-ship account. For the programme to work effectively, the organisation must have access to a printer. The programme is not inclusive of packaging.

Check out the shortlisting criteria linked to the form which outlines how NZPOST will assess the applications.