NZ Post Community Scheme

28 March 2022. NZPost Advise:

“We’re proud to be running our Delivering for Good programme for the second year, providing local organisations like you with free courier services to support initiatives that are working to improve connection, belonging and inclusion.

To us, delivering for New Zealand also means supporting the neighbourhoods and communities where we live and work. That’s why with Delivering for Good we’re giving up to 35,000 free courier services away to support your initiatives.

If this sounds like a programme that could help support what your organisation is trying to achieve we’d welcome you to apply now.

Here’s a bit more about how it works:

Step 1: Taking Applications:

Organisations can apply between Monday 28 March and Monday 11 April. Our panel will then select 10 to receive a years’ worth of free courier services.

Step 2: People’s Choice vote

We’ll give New Zealanders the chance to vote for one of our 10 deserving organisations to receive an additional years’ worth of free courier services.

Step 3: Winner Announced

We’ll let the public know the winner of our people’s choice vote across a range of paid media support and be in touch with more detail about how we’ll work to facilitate the free courier services with them …”

