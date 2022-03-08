Have your say: Grant Thornton Not for Profit sector survey

This year, Grant Thornton New Zealand is giving leaders in the Not for Profit sector the opportunity to have their say about their experiences in the industry.

It’s been tough out there for NFPs and for-profit businesses alike over the last two years, particularly for many charitable organisations who are often charged with the task of doing more with less.

The research will be used to explore the challenges, pressures and opportunities facing organisations like yours. And of course, Grant Thornton will share their findings and insights with you when their report is completed.

If Grant Thornton receives your completed survey by Monday, 14 March 2022 you will go into the draw for a $500 donation to the NFP of your choice.

Your opinions and experiences are important, so we hope you will participate in the survey which should only take 5 – 10 minutes to complete.

<Click here to complete the survey>

– Contributed