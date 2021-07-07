Not-for-profit Focus: The Re-Creators

Not-for-profit Focus

There are many small non-profits of various types which impress us here at NFP Resource.

In this series we feature some of them.

The Re-Creators

Type of Organisation: Incorporated Charitable Trust with associated Limited Liability Company (Social Enterprise)

Website/Facebook etc: https://therecreators.co.nz// The ReCreators | Facebook

Contact: help@therecreators.co.nz https://therecreators.co.nz/pages/contact-us

Founded in November 2018, and operating in and around the Auckland Region, the Re-Creators aims to help to develop a thriving circular economy in New Zealand/Aotearoa:

“Our mission is to help our community to Reimagine Waste into Value and make Upcycling as part of a mainstream learning and shopping environment. We do this through DIY skills based workshops and developing products that can be sold in a mainstream environment.

A circular economy is needed in Aotearoa and will bring with it, sustainable product solutions, employment for locals, a reduction in our carbon emissions and less waste to landfill.”

How are you funded? Bootstrapped in the beginning and now obtaining revenue through delivery of our educational events, through charitable funding and commercial sales of products/ consultancy services.

How many staff/volunteers? All our facilitators are paid (min $25ph). We do use volunteers from www.helptank.nz for project-specific roles

What extra resources do you need? We need help with graphics, marketing, design, SEO, Facebook Ads, and to help develop our design platform Revived Design

Are you connected to any other organisation? We partner with community centres and zero waste organisations across the Auckland region.

What advice would you give to someone thinking about setting up a charitable organisation? Talk to Larry at NFP, talk to Social Enterprise Auckland or Impact Hub Waikato if you want to set up an Impact Business.

