The Funding Managers from Far North, Whangarei and Kaipara District Councils are arranging a series of Community Expos aiming to provide advice, opportunity to meet funders and others (including NFP Resource!) to discuss funding, volunteer resources, compliance and registration, and promoting your organisation.

The expos are being run on 1,2,3 April 2020 at three venues (see below).

Admission is free.

For more information contact Kathryn.Trewin@fndc.govt.nz (registration details to come)