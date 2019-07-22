NFP Workshop – Finance for Non-financial Managers

Published by NFP Editor on

Here at NFP Resource we get a number of questions about finances. William Buck have just announced a one-day workshop aimed at non-finance professionals, for whom comprehending aspects of finance can be a major challenge.

This workshop is suitable for anyone in the NFP sector who wants to be more comfortable with the numbers.

This free ½ day interactive workshop aims to:
• Demystify the jargon
• Understand financial statements
• Become comfortable with cash vs. profit
• Look through a case study
• Have your questions answered

Date: Friday August 9
Cost: Free-of-charge as always
Location: William Buck, Chartered Accountants, Level 4, Zurich House, 21 Queen St, Auckland 1010
Time: 9am-12.30pm
Registration: 8.45am
RSVP: By 5pm on Friday August 2 please

Email kieran.bird@williambuck.co.nz to reserve your place or with question.
Or just give him a call on 09 366 5036.
Parking: The closest available parking is the Downtown Carpark, 31 Customs St West.
We are located opposite the Britomart transport hub.

