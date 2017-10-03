Not-for-Profit Resource Newsletter – October 2017
Search the site
-
Recent Posts
- Workshops, Seminars, Other training, & Events 9 October 2017
- Free Accounting Mentoring 4 October 2017
- NFP Newsletter Published 3 October 2017
- The Essential Guide to Planning a Fundraising Event 28 September 2017
- Global Trends in Giving Report 22 September 2017
- Tax and Charities 21 August 2017
- On-line application for grant making bodies 17 August 2017
- Free accounting assistance for registered charities in your area 31 July 2017
- Annual Reporting Standards for Registered NZ Charities 19 July 2017
- Conflicts of Interest and Registering as a Charity 15 July 2017
- WORLD PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION 1 July 2017
- Cloud-based donations managment software for charities 1 July 2017
Archives