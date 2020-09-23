NFP Fundraising and Marketing Connect/CEO Connect

Our friends at Australian Charity Guide have launched two new initiatives to help charities in Australia and New Zealand to connect and collaborate in these changing Covid times.
NFP Fundraising and Marketing Connect – “Bringing NFP Fundraisers and Marketers together”.
Includes:
- A monthly one hour networking Zoom meeting with fellow NFP Fundraising and Marketing peers from across Australia and NZ to discuss sector related topics, share ideas and experiences and explore opportunities. (Hosted by Scott Lockie, CEO Australian Charity Guide and emPOWER Your Mission)
- Access to and support from a network of NFP Sector experts, leaders, peers and suppliers
- 30 minute free consultation call with NFP Sector expert Scott Lockie
- Latest global and domestic NFP Sector news, research, insights, grants, tools and trends
<Full details and registration>
NFP CEO Connect – “Bringing NFP CEO’s together”.
Includes:
- A monthly one hour networking Zoom meeting with fellow NFP CEO peers from across Australia and NZ to discuss sector related topics, share ideas and experiences and explore opportunities. (Hosted by Scott Lockie, CEO Australian Charity Guide and emPOWER Your Mission)
- Access to and support from a network of NFP Sector experts, leaders, peers and suppliers
- 30 minute free consultation call with NFP Sector expert Scott Lockie
- A team of University student volunteers to undertake a research project for your organisation pro bono (conducted remotely)
- Latest global and domestic NFP Sector news, research, insights, grants, tools and trends
<Full details and registration>
Costs are in AUD and include GST
