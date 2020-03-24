Events for non-profits

We are happy to add your event to this calendar if it is primarily aimed at, or organised by, Non-Profit groups and charities.

Prepare for Good – DO GOOD JOBS – Panel Discussions

— A “series of free Facebook LIVE conversations and Q&A with panels of experts focused on helping do-good organisations (charities + social enterprises) get through COVID-19. The aim is to help you and your organisation in these uncertain times so we can survive and thrive – we are stronger together!

Here is the schedule for the rest of this week:

Wednesday, 25/3, 3pm – Remote Work Success

Thursday, 26/3, 11am – Messaging and Comms

Friday, 27/3, 11am – Finances and Money”

Tune in with your questions here

