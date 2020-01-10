NZ Charities in the News – archive

Note: Articles are selected for their topicality and/or to stimulate thought or discussion. The Linking to an article or website in this page does not represent endorsement (or otherwise) of any views expressed. The copyright of the sites to which we link is acknowledged.
Articles published after 30 June 2019 are found here
2019 – June
- New Zealand investigates Samoan church with cryptocurrency links
- Inside Internal Affairs’ Ray Avery inquiry
- The Robin Hood payments system providing a Paywave alternative
May
- There’s an app for that: Wellingtonian develops Givahoy to make it easier to give
- Charitable sector at risk if standards removed
- Can you turn your tropical fish fetish into a charity, and other pressing questions
- 2019 Women in Governance Award Finalists Revealed!
- Destiny Church branch warned over failure to file annual charity return
- Investing makes an impact
- Kiwibank to ditch cheques, risks backlash
- Kiwi companies low in global rankings for charitable donations
- Workshops to take mystery out of community funding
April
- Social enterprises frustrated by NZ law
- But are they doing enough? Victim Support and your charity dollars
- PKF Hamilton gives back to not-for-profits
March
- South Canterbury community funding streamlined
- Aucklanders to Benefit from Million Dollar Grant to Community Programmes
- Donations Advice from DIA Charities Services
- Free business training programme for Rotorua non-profits
February
- Government seeks public views on charities legislation
- Charities’ tax-free status not part of legislation review
- Is it time for charity-owned businesses to start paying tax?
- Tax Working Group recommends keeping an eye on how charities are spending their tax savings
- Charities Act review: community meeting dates and locations released
- Alan Johnson – No surprise in Government’s rejection of community housing
- ‘Flag day’ set to throw hundreds of NZ websites offline for hours or days
January
2018
December
- Australia Govt Supports Charity Advocacy For Marriage
- Pakistan kicks out 18 charities after rejecting final appeal
- Kirsten Taylor: We need a businesslike attitude to charitable donations
- Christmas gifts: Did you really buy a goat?
- 2019 Cause Awareness & Giving Day Calendar for Nonprofits
November
- Here’s how you can best support charities this Christmas
- Not-for-Profits: Where does the money go?
- Auckland churches given a reprieve before new rates come in
- Underemployment of people with sight loss – survey
- NZ medical organisations call for boxing ban following charity fight death
- 7 Surprising benefits of volunteering
- Impact-led business takes leap forward with new online platform
October
- New weekend planning tool to support local charities
- Students’ marketing plan impresses Rotary bosses
- Fraud in the charitable sector
- The social enterprise sector comes of age
- South Auckland cowork and makerspace officially launches
- Former senior members of charity face fraud charges
- The super-rich are stockpiling wealth in black-box charities
- Charities Act review public consultation taking place March 2019
September
- Family First Maintains Charitable Status During Appeal
- Part-time workers most likely to lend a hand – Stats NZ
- New Zealand Nonprofit Coworking Space Shares Space and Art
- New workspace model in Tauranga targets non-profit tenants
- Opinion: Cashless society hitting charities in the pocket
- High Court upholds decision to strip Family First of charitable status
August
- 7 myths about volunteering abroad debunked
- Govt moves to shut GST loophole on charities’ asset sales
- Applications open for charities to get $60,000 donation from Auckland’s Round the Bays
- Floating Foundation founder apologises and postpones contentious aid mission
- NZ board directors’ fees up 2.3 per cent over 2017/18 year
- NZ Not-for-Profit Survey highlights cause for concern
- Rata Foundation: MP partners appointed to charity board
- ‘Nobody is comfortable with NZ having worst homelessness record in OECD’ – Finance Minister
- The Sir Ray Avery controversy shows why we need to shine a light on charities
July
- Five reasons not to set up an NFP
- Do-good businesses must prove their heart [Social Enterprises – see this post on this site]
- Soap from a Dunedin hotel is helping keep Ghana clean
- Kiwi is new head of CIOs Without Borders
- Charities Watchdog sues Trustee Association over spam invoicing
- Initiatives to create safer, better communities
- (UK) Value of Small Charities in the Spotlight
Legendary fundraiser Kitty Hilton dies – 30 June 2018
Social enterprise to end extreme poverty launches in New Zealand – 25 June 2018
(Australia) Senate Approves Inquiry into Charity Fundraising – 20 June 2018
Solar Buddies innovation heating up NZ solar market – 18 June 2018
Impact Investing Could Displace Traditional Charitable Giving – 18 June 2018
Charities Services investigates complaint into seaborne medical aid charity – 15 June 2018
Crew of Floating Foundation aid mission abandon ship on Waiheke Island – 14 June 2018
Seeking public submissions on the Election Access Fund Bill – 14 June 2018
Kiwis’ trust in Government goes up while trust in churches and charities declines – 11 June 2018
Corrections making it too hard to volunteer, says charity – 6 June 2018
Ākina foundation launches new social enterprise development programme – 29 May 2018
(UK) GDPR chaos as churches stop prayer requests and charities prepare to halt meals on wheels – 25 May 2018
Ensuring a fit for purpose Charities Act – 24 May 2018
Why Hareta Hipango’s Bill makes sense – 20 May 2018
Bread of Life pulls services as more charities chase smaller slice of funding – 17 May 2018
GST rules clarified for non-profit bodies – 15 May 2018
Charity faces liquidation over office dispute – 13 May 2018
From ‘ordinary Joe’ to high-worth individuals, meet the new philanthropists bankrolling NZ – 13 May 2018
NZ’s Gender Diversity Champions Revealed – 11 May 2018
How Garth McVicar’s quick-fire praise over police shooting led to a ‘mistake’ receipt and tax concerns over Sensible Sentencing’s trusts – 11 May 2018
INDUSTRY GAINS RECOGNITION IN NEW ZEALAND’S WOMEN IN GOVERNANCE AWARDS – 3 May 2018
Volunteers ‘the backbone of NZ charities, but some roles prove hard to fill – 2 May 2018
Volunteering NZ Seeks To Improve Tax Benefits For Volunteers – 30 April 2018
Family First goes to court in hopes of regaining charity status – 30 April 2018
The meaning of true charity – 20 April 2018
SAFE to remain on the Charities Register – 20 April 2018
How Funders Often Hurt The Nonprofits They Are Trying To Help – 19 April 2018
Non-traditional fundraising methods from One Percent Collective pulls in millennials – 12 April 2018
Internal Affairs investigating charity behind bizarre artificial intelligence system – 5 April 2018
Hamilton charity fraudster avoids jail after filing fake tax credits – 5 April 2018
What is a Charity? – 3 April 2018
Rebates scheme benefits charities and business – 22 March 2018
Charities board denies Greenpeace charity status – 21 March 2018
The Charities Registration Board has again declined Greenpeace New Zealand’s application to be registered as a charity, saying the organisation does not advance exclusively charitable purposes. – 21 March 2018
Social media campaigns secure $1million for Kiwi charities – 15 March 2018
‘Comprehensive’ review of Charities Act now underway, minister Peeni Henare says, as calls to change tax treatment of religious charities grow – 7 March 2018 See also
Opinion: The Flying Spaghetti Monster speaks – time to review our religious charity laws – 5 March 2018
Four-Day Working Week Trial – 4 March 2018
Applications open for new member of the Charities Registration Board – 21 February 2018
Two hundred million dollars going unclaimed by Kiwis – 21 February 2018
New Zealand aid charities have zero tolerance for abuse – 20 February 2018
Good in the Hood – Applications now open – 1 February 2018
Social Investment: A New Zealand Policy Experiment (media release) – 30 January 2018
Charity fraudster wrote own ‘thank you’ letters for donations – 24 January 2018
Nonprofits Are Bracing For Facebook’s New News Feed – 18 January 2018 (see also this post on this site)
Warning to NZ Trustees Association Charitable Trust – 17 January 2018 [NZTA (see also this earlier post on this site) and this comment quoting our Principal and this media release from the Commerce Commission: Warning to NZ Trustees Association Charitable Trust for sending invoices for unsolicited membership services ]
Cashless donation system set to help local charities – 9 January 2018
Whangarei Art Museum Trust has reporting exemption revoked – 6 January 2018
Bid to make Whanganui NZ’s social enterprise capital – 3 January 2018
Josie Pagani: Misplaced generosity hampers aid efforts – 2 January 2018
Just So Festival at Kaitoke just two months away – 21 December 2017
Destiny Church to fight Charities Commission in High Court – 20 December 2017
Hype about tinned tomatoes has raised the debate on giving – 19 December 2017
Comments rejecting tinned tomatoes ‘ill-judged’ – 15 December 2017
Supermarket chain makes sure no food goes to waste – 10 December 2017
Destiny Church charities deregistered
Destiny Church charities caught out by 2015 law change – 22 November 2017
Charities Services Update
Beauty plays part in charity – 20 November 2017
A Crowdfunded Chocolate Factory: Let’s Remake the Economy! – 18 November 2017
Bank interested in Whanganui-designed charity app – 11 November 2017
Cause Film Festival calling for submissions – 10 November 2017
Youthquest Kapiti into voluntary liquidation – 3 November 2017
Independent panel to decide whether Destiny Church charities stay tax-free – 2 November 2017
Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) have produced the first in a series of 3-5 minute Internet videos promoting the merits of disabled employees – 1 November 2017
Charities’ funding allocation rules under consideration – 1 November 2017
Governing for good: The joy and pain of not-for-profit governance – 31 October 2017
SafeStack offers free ‘Security Big Day Out’ for Wellington not-for-profits – 31 October 2017 (See also) IRD reviews tax rebates for school donations – 25 October 2017
A new social enterprise sets sights on Christmas – 22 October 2017
Fundraising’s creativity teaches marketers a thing or two – 17 October 2017
Simon Draper: the power of social enterprise – 9 October 2017
Funding is not enough – charities need to empower people – 9 October 2017
Auckland community groups needing financial help get a hand from accounting students – 6 October 2017 <See Also>
Destiny Church confident charities won’t be stripped of tax privileges over late filing – 3 October 2017
Investigation into charity trust supporting Maori King sharpens focus – 30 September 2017
‘Charity companies’ may seek new legal status and tax breaks for social enterprises – 26 September 2017
When charity does more harm than good – 21 September 2017
$1.6m stolen from church to fund gambling habit – 20 September 2017
'$1.6m stolen from church to fund gambling habit – 20 September 2017
Trustees/Board members of charities and other non-profit organisations must ensure that there are checks and balances in all financial dealing)
How some New Zealand business make billions and pay no tax – 17 september 2017
Family First stripped of charity status – 21 August 2017
Family First To Charities Board – See You Back In Court
Family First launches High Court appeal against being stripped of charitable status – 26 September 2017
Tax refund rejections ‘a bit strange’ – 15 August 2017
Emma Espiner: NZ’s double standard on doing good – 10 August 2017
On The Nation: Lisa Owen interviews Judith Collins – 22 July 2017
No plans to make churches pay tax on business activities – Collins (video) – 22 July 2017
New Zealand is not collecting enough tax – which is widening the income gap between rich and poor, a new report says – 17 July 2017
Destiny Church doing ‘pretty poorly’ in filing annual returns as Charities Services considers new approach – 17 July 2017
Exclusive: Charities watchdog may sharpen teeth as Destiny Church lags with annual financial returns – 17 July 2017
Destiny Church founders move into new ‘resort’ home – 24 October 2017
Popular Thank You campaign is coming to New Zealand – 17 July 2017
“Don’t Panic!” – Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy – 14 July 2017
Local Charities Encouraged to Apply for Share of $1 Million – 13 July 2017 The Trusts million dollar fund is back again
Charities look to blockchain to track aid – 12 July 2017
New Zealanders give generously – almost $3 billion a year – but rarely talk about it – 10 July 2017
Brethren charities worth $300m under investigation – 8 July 2017
Peter Adams: Trust priceless when it comes to charities – 20 June 2017
Dave Adams: 7 reasons you should become a volunteer – 19 June 2017
Officials fear $140m charity tax rort – 10 June 2017
Exclusive: Family First to lose charitable status – 16 May 2017
NGOs, charities seek greater support from Brownlee – 25 April 2017
Fresh charity model makes claiming $60,000 back easy – 20 April 2017
Charitable Kiwis owed $200m by IRD – 6 April 2017
Good Tax News for NZ Charities – 4 April 2017
Editorial: Ever expanding charity sector needs a vigilant eye – 29 March 2017
Increasing number of charities creating duplication, donor fatigue – 27 March 2017
Charitable payroll enterprise looking to grow – 17 March 2017
Confusion but food for thought in Charities Report – 16 March 2017
Charities told to merge in order to survive – 13 March 2017
Charities deregister over ‘jolly complicated’ rules – 27 February 2017
‘Alarming’ number of charities breaking financial reporting rules – 23 February 2017
Scholarships Announced – Catapult Leadership Programme – 20 February 2017
Charity collectors abused for not meeting targets – 15 February 2017
Social Enterprise is fast becoming the new charity in New Zealand – 12 February 2017
Legislation builds stronger charities (Press release) – 8 February 2017 (Link to the Bill)
NZers giving directly to causes, less to charities – 1 February 2017
Kiwis would rather give to charity than to beggars, poll shows
Survey gives peek into business community generosity – 18 January 2017
Charities regulator risks becoming censor if Destiny Church is booted – 25 November 2016
Budget Buster: Why are we donating millions to the taxman? – 23 October 2016
New Zealanders urged to check charities before donating after Hurricane Matthew
NZ finally catching up to world with marathon fundraising – 10 October 2016
Collectors tell of getting the cold shoulder and abused: ‘I got asked if I was from ISIS’ – 7 October 2016
Charities hound elderly Auckland dementia sufferer for cash – 19 September 2016
Charities are dealing with national financial reporting changes – 16 September 2016
Police vetting Bill will distress volunteering organisations – 13 September 2016
UnitedFuture Secures Better Deal For Charities – Dunne – 14 September 2016
Which charities do you support and why? – 6 September 2016
Xero may accommodate charities frustrated by lack of reporting template – 24 August 2016
British-Australian man detained in Dubai for charity work – 20 August 2016
Marianne Elliott: Unravelling charities’ ability to do good (opinion) – 16 August 2016
Hepatitis Foundation defends sharp rise in expenses – 10 August 2016
Givealittle set to start taking a little – 29 July 2016
Funds tight for Marlborough social services – 20 July 2016
Quit Group still has millions of public money – 14 July 2016
Pot of Gold at Mothballed Charity Health Procurement Failure
Social bond programme stalled by negotiations 6 July 2016
Social impact bonds not the answer to anything – NZNO
Government’s first social bond collapses
Hepatitis Foundation under investigation 4 July 2016
Opinion: Heather du Plessis-Allan: A few hard truths about real charity 3 July 2016
Podcast download (or listen online) from BBC – What are the pros and cons of charities becoming more business -like (ANALYSIS programme). Download/listen here – Scroll down to ‘The Charitable Impulse’. 27 June 2016
Ageing population could contribute to decline in charity 20 June 2016
Charity knockback for churches, knights and huskies 19 June 2016
Submissions sought on Charities Amendment Bill (submissions are now closed)
Non-profit institutions contributed $6 billion (2.7 percent of the total) to New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the year ended March 2013, Statistics New Zealand said today. 14 June 2016
Lawmakers gutless about tackling charity Godzillas, critic says 25 May 2016
Charity fundraisers ducking for cover 21 May 2016
Church of Scientology files late return amid crackdown on financial reporting laws 15 May 2016
Amnesty, Greenpeace reject PM’s ‘misleading’ remarks on foreign trust link 11 May 2016
Donating to charity getting easier with new app 9 May 2016
False cancer claims could land blogger in jail 6 May 2016
Shared bank account warning issued 2 May 2016
Electronic darts scheme latest in former bankrupt David Blake’s chequered career 1 May 2016
What are social bonds and should NZ embrace private investment in social services? 1May 2016
South Canterbury charities compete for tightening community dollar 28 April 2016
Medical cannabis charity registered 16 April 2016
Charities Board ‘still gunning for Family First NZ’ 7 April 2016
Received an invoice by the NZ Trustees Association? 31 March 2016
Farmers threaten animal rights group SAFE’s charitable status 11 March 2016
KidsCan charity warns of alleged advertising scam 9 March 2016
Shane Warne receives extension to complete charity audit 27 February 2016
Changing the face of charity in New Zealand 26 February 2016
South Taranaki brothel children’s charity fundraiser idea slammed by Family First NZ 17 February 2016
Head Hunters charity removed from Charities Register – 28 Jan 2016
Donation buckets getting hard to fill – 14 Jan 2016
Disadvantaged children’s charity struck off – 12 Nov 2015
New Zealand third most generous country & report says men more likely to give – 11 Nov 2015
Charities struggle to raise money as the wills run dry – 9 Nov 2015
Momentum Waikato: connecting donors to causes – 7 Nov 2015
Govt investigates West Akld charity – 7 Nov 2015
Kiwis are ‘world class’ at giving, but awful at claiming rebates on donations – 3 Nov 2015
Kiwis encouraged to bequest money to charity – 6 September 2015
Charities Services say “We’re putting the record straight” – 4 September 2015
Charity or business? – 25 August 2015
Plan to change the way we give to charity – 16 August 2015
The Business of Giving – 15 August 2015
NZ responsible investments grow 10% in 2014 on back of consumer, charities’ demand – 14 August 2015
Charities deregistered after greater scrutiny – 10 July 2015
Charging for police vetting a worry for charities – 1 July 2015; Govt fees will hit charities hard – Williams – 30 June 2015
Court rules Family First is a charity – 1 July 2015
Youth exchange students raise over $6,000 for charity – 26 June 2015
Pair found guilty over advertising scam – 12 June 2015
Social Impact Bonds – 3 June 2015; Investors await detail of NZ’s first social bond, including how returns are structured – 2 June 2015; NZ Herald Editorial – 3 June 2015; English’s bonds lacking a universal catch-cry – 13 June 2015 ;
Former staff speak out about ‘champagne lunches’ – 16 May 2015
Mastermind behind advertising scam targeting charities jailed – 8 May 2015
Nepal earthquake: Warnings against charity fraudsters – 1 May 2015
Sensible Sentencing Group Trust registered as NZ Charity – 16 April 2015
Call for charities to stop chugging – 13 April 2015
Kidicorp owners give childcare company to charity – 12 April 2015
Charities Must Improve Financial Reporting – 1 April 2015
Food giant Sanitarium appears to be safe from an ongoing Government crackdown on charities … 23 Feb 2015
Charities and volunteer groups are warning the Government they will have to cut back on their services if a proposed charge on criminal checks goes ahead – 16 February 2015
Special needs charity SmileDial to close – 14 February 2015
479 Charities de-registered by Charities Services – 13 February 2015
Charity Blitz threatens Olympic Games Plan – 14 February 2015
Summer cheer for children battling bowel disease – 31 Jan 2015
Sex trade links to Christchurch youth charity – 31 Jan 2015. Update 3 Feb 2015 Update 23 April 2015 – Charity to close
Social housing groups are worried charities wanting to buy up and run state houses could be underestimating the task – 29 Jan 2015
Two Timaru Charities fail to file annual returns – 28 Jan 2015
Clothes charity needs new home – 22 Jan 2015
Internet makes giving easy – 17 Jan 2015
Warning as cyber-criminals target NZ charities – 16 Jan 2015
EFTPOS boosts charity donations – 4 Jan 2015