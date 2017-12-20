New Zealand Charities Technology Awards 2018

Nominations are now open for the New Zealand Charities Technology Awards, organised by Techsoup NZ.

Background

The New Zealand Charities Technology Awards recognise the very best in technology innovation and technology service excellence from organisations and individuals in the New Zealand charitable sector. The Awards acknowledge the accomplishments of these organisations and individuals and the improved product and/or service offerings brought to the charitable sector through technology.

Award categories

1. Technology Volunteer of the Year

2. Technology Service in the Charitable Sector – Lifetime Service Award

3. Best Social Media Campaign of the Year

4. Technology Innovator of the Year

5. Using Technology to Connect to the Community – Best Small to Medium Enterprise

6. Using Technology to Connect to the Community – Best Government Agency

Nominations close 31 January 2018.

<Registration and Full Details>